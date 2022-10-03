Emily Ratajkowski is joining a growing number of people who are upset about Blonde.

This past weekend, the 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to discuss her problems with Netflix's new Marilyn Monroe biopic, which has been widely derided by viewers and critics alike for its "exploitative" and "reductive" focus on the screen legend's trauma and the "tragedy" of her life.

"I'm not surprised to hear it's yet another movie fetishizing female pain even in death," Ratajkowski said of director Andrew Dominik's adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' controversial 2000 novel of the same name.

"We do that in many, many different ways, but I want that to change," as the My Body author explained, prior to noting that pop culture is filled with examples of this disturbing trope by saying, "Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over Diana's death."

"You know what's kind of hard to fetishize? Anger," Ratajkowski continued, before saying that she has yet to watch Blonde, but "already" knows that "I'm going to be pissed off when I see this movie."

She added, "But it's nothing new, and yeah, I'm just going to get angry."

That said, Ratajkowski isn't alone in her critique, as her TikTok comes on the heels of other "sexist" and "cruel" treatment of the Hollywood icon, as well as Blonde's ironic perpetuation of the exploitation Monroe faced in life, despite trying to comment on it throughout the film.

“I would urge people to not watch the movie because that is not Marilyn Monroe, that is not her story. It’s fictionalized and it’s to make her something she wasn’t,” as artist and longtime Monroe fan Courtney Stodden explained last week while pleading for people to boycott the film.

“She never wanted to be the girl they’re painting her as," they continued. "Please, please don’t watch it.”

Neither Netflix nor Dominik have responded to Ratajkowski's video. In the meantime, you can watch her TikTok for yourself below.

@emrata So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. Bitch Era 2022 ♬ original sound - Emrata