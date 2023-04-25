Emily Ratajkowski Spills About Making Out With Harry Styles

For the most recent cover of Vogue Spain, Emily Ratajkowski breaks her silence about the recent videos of her making out with Harry Styles, which set the internet ablaze.

On March 25, the duo was spotted on the streets of Tokyo kissing. Per the Daily Mail, the videos highlighted the two in an almost awkward way, leaning against a car in light rain, and the internet quickly took to discuss and watch, over and over again, myself included. Since then, the rumored romance between the two has been highly speculative and for the first time, Ratajkowski shared her feelings surrounding the interest in her dating life and the videos with Vogue Spain, sharing that she “didn't expect this to happen,” especially in relation to the video leak.

“It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage,” she said. “The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life.”

Related | Julia Fox Has Entered the Harry Styles Rumor Arena

Both the 31-year-old model and 29-year-old singer boast a high-profile-celebrity-heavy recent dating history. After divorcing her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she shares a son, Ratajkowski was linked with Pete Davidson and Eric André, as well as many smaller names. For Styles, his two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde was heavily in the spotlight and featured lots of drama before its end in November 2022. Most recently, it was reported that the kiss between Ratajkowski and Styles left Ratajkowski “begging” for Wilde’s forgiveness since the two are reported to be friendly.

The outlet also asked her about this apparent feud. Ratajkowski cleared the air and said the issue between her and Olivia Wilde is not real and is “just an unfortunate issue.” She went on to say that “[she] feel[s] bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

Related | Emily Ratajkowski May Have Hinted at Secretly Dating Harry Styles

She went on to tell Vogue Spain, “If there is something to understand from reading my book, it is that all I wanted was to have money, to have freedom. So the idea of giving it up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet… This means that articles, tweets or TikToks will be made about my personal life in an imprecise way, but today it is worth it because I prefer to have freedom.”

All I can say is even writing about this is making me feel exhausted and thankful no one cares about who I’m making out with.