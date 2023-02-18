Fans Think Emily Ratajkowski Ended Her Eric Andre 'Situationship'

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be over Eric Andre.

Mere days after the 39-year-old comedian made it seem like things were getting serious by posting some spicy nudes of the two on Instagram for Valentine's Day, fans believe that the My Body author has moved on thanks to a cryptic TikTok where she asked, "what should you do when a situationship ends?"

In the clip, the 31-year-old model looks disappointed as a soundbite of someone saying "party" plays in the background. But after the overlay text quickly changes to "start another one," Shia LaBeouf can be heard interjecting with a stern "no, not party" while Ratajkowski shoots the camera an annoyed look, which led numerous commenters to wonder whether she was referring to Andre.

"already??," as several people wrote before one confused fan brought up Andre's recent post, which some thought was their way of making things IG official.

"But you guys hard launched three days ago???," they said, with another person echoing, "Valentine's Day was a few days ago tho."

Back in January, the two drummed up dating speculation after they were spotted on an apparent date, where they were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other while walking around New York City. At the time, a source TMZ that Ratajkowski and Andre were "super into each other," which they seemingly confirmed while vacationing in the Cayman Islands and recently attending a NY Knicks game together.

Prior to The Eric Andre Show host, Ratajkowski was linked to fellow funnyman Pete Davidson, as well as DJ Orazio Rispo and artist Jack Greer. However, the star has also made it abundantly clear that she's looking for something more casual since filing for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last September, with whom she shares 1-year-old son, Sylvester Bear-McClard.

Andre has yet to address the speculation. In the meantime though, you can watch the TikTok in question for yourself below.