Prior to the pandemic, Elton John was getting ready to retire from performing altogether. Smack dab in the middle of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, lockdown forced the legendary pop star to cut it short and abruptly change plans. Luckily, this provided Elton with a whole host of new opportunities to collaborate with a wide variety of artists in what go on to form his latest album, The Lockdown Sessions.

You may have already noticed Elton has been popping up on a lot more collaborations as of late, from appearing on Lady Gaga's "Sine from Above" to lending his vocal talents on Rina Sawayama's "Chosen Family" or Years & Years' cover of the Pet Shop Boys "It's A Sin." Man's been pretty busy. Now, Elton has collected some of those collaborations and added a whole lot more that were all recorded remotely over the past 18 months.

From the recently released PNAU remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" to his upcoming track with Lil Nas X that was just announced today, The Lockdown Sessions features an all-star lineup of artists from across different genres such as Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and the late Glen Campbell.

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album," Elton says. "But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory."

He continues, "And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

The Lockdown Sessions is set to drop October 22nd via Interscope Records. Check out the full tracklist and revisit Elton John's collaboration with Dua Lipa "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," below.

Tracklist: Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom Elton John & Years & Years – It's a sin (global reach mix) Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car Glen Campbell & Elton John – I'm Not Gonna Miss You