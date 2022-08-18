Elon Musk has no hesitations about giving Grimes some unsolicited advice.

The weirdly controlling move happened earlier this week after his ex tweeted about her desire to undergo a few facial cosmetic procedures, explaining that she "made an appt with a great plastic surgeon" two years ago after thinking she "might want to change things up by my mid 30s."

"But then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me?," she wrote, before adding that she was also looking for both "great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps" and "reputable elf ear modifiers" in either Austin or LA — the latter of which she's apparently "wanted [her] whole life."

“Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?," Grimes said. However, she also went on to express some concern over the fact that ear cartilage can have "a hard time healing" and requires "permanent stitches," meaning that any surgical alteration of her ears "seems risky," especially as a career musician.

And while the Art Angels star was able to obtain some good intel about the pros and cons of this particular kind of body mod, it didn't take long for Musk — who she shares two children with — to insert himself into the conversation and make it clear that he wasn't a big fan of Grimes' plan, replying with a dour “the downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

On the heels of the SpaceX founder's off-putting response, Grimes quickly tweeted that "tbh this sounds like a job for crispr,” which the Jackson Laboratory defines as "repetitive DNA sequences" that also contain "'spacer' DNA sequences in between the repeats that exactly match viral sequences," with the goal of "disrupting a targeted gene."

She added, “Sad to be born just a few generations too early."

Check out Musk and Grimes' online exchange below.

Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️😪🧝🏻‍♀️ — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 17, 2022