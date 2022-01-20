Elliot Page has a new documentary coming out that will center on the transitions of four friends.

Variety reports that the doc, Nel Mio Name (or “In My Name”), finds Page as its executive producer and was created by Italian director Nicolò Bassetti. The film is inspired by Bassetti’s experience as a father to a transgender son, Matteo.

Nel Mio Name is set to follow Nic, Leo, Andrea and Raf, four friends who met in Bologna after they started transitioning from female to male identities.

Page recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what the film means to him. “What stands out to me about Nel Mio Name is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity," he said. “It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it.”

He continued, "Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be on board and can’t wait for everyone to see it."

Bassetti himself also explained his connection to making the movie. “My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity,” he said. “I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

Neo Mio Nome is scheduled to have a world premiere in February as part of the Panorama section of the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival.