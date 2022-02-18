Known for being fairly recluse, Elliot Page is starting to open up. The actor and activist will delve into his identity, mental health and career in a new memoir, PAGEBOY, which is set to be published by Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan books, next year.

PAGEBOY will discuss “Page’s relationships with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” Flatiron Books shared in a press release.

Though it may seem like a tall order, Page has quite the story to tell. With a decades-long career spanning cult-classics like Juno and industry favorites including Inception, Page has surely had his fair share of Hollywood hell, but has remained relatively private behind the curtain of celebrity. After a long time out of the public eye, Page re-introduced himself in December 2020, coming out as transgender in an Instagram post with a promise to promote and uplift the trans community.

“The more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive,” the academy award-nominated actor shared, and now, he will be sharing his dreams and inner world with us.

The memoir is the latest in Page’s ongoing project to document and celebrate trans identity, with this announcement coming on the heels of Neo Mio Nome, a documentary Page executive produced, premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival.