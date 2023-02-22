Elliot Page Lands His First Fragrance Campaign for Gucci Guilty

Gucci announced a trio of celebrities as the faces of its upcoming Gucci Guilty campaign, which launches in full on March 1.

Among them is Oscar-nominated actor, director and producer Elliot Page, which make this his first time fronting a fragrance campaign.

He's joined by A$AP Rocky and the actress Julia Garner, who's also making her Gucci campaign debut, though she's been a friend of the brand for much longer and has attended its fashion shows and wore them on the red carpet on numerous times.

Rocky and Garner will attend Gucci's upcoming runway show in Milan on February 24. (Its new creative director Sabato de Sarno's first collection won't debut until September.)

The campaign was shot by photographer Glen Luchford and will see Rocky, Garner, and Page "personify an ode to self-acceptance, friendship and love in all its forms through a story of tenderness, imagination, and curiosity."

Page wears a palm collared shirt while Garner dons light blue fur and Rocky sports a frilly top with a polka-dot blazer with floral embroideries. See more portraits from the Gucci Guilty campaign, below.