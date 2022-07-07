Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash.

For the past several months, the latter has been under intense scrutiny thanks to a series of troubling incidents related to their increasingly erratic behavior, including two arrests and multiple allegations of harassment and grooming.

Despite all this, Warner Bros. execs have remained silent throughout the controversy, leading to plenty of speculation surrounding their potential decision to drop Miller from the superhero franchise. So with the role of Barry Allen/The Flash currently in limbo, people have already begun to talk about possible replacement stars, with the current frontrunner being none other than the Umbrella Academy star himself.

“Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason,” as Fangirlish’s Lissete Lanuza Sáenz suggested in one viral tweet, which was echoed by another person who argued that Page's casting "would be an incredibly inspiring image for the trans community."

"He's a great actor, and has a knack for playing quick witted characters," the second commenter saidl, before defending Page against a number of Flash purists saying he'd be "too short and looks nothing like the comic book character."

"His build doesn't matter imo," they continued. "We can have a tiny Flash."

Am I the only one who thinks Elliot Page should replace Ezra Miller as The Flash? — Roland Kneiding he/him (@EvilRollo) July 2, 2022

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

I think it would be an incredibly inspiring image for the trans community if Elliot Page got cast as The Flash



He's a great actor, and has a knack for playing quick witted characters. His build doesn't matter imo. We can have a tiny Flash — yankmaze (@yankmaze) July 6, 2022

Miller is still on the run from authorities, who are trying to serve them with orders of protection on behalf of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes' parents, as well as an unnamed Massachusetts woman and her 12-year-old child. They were also previously arrested by Hawaiian police twice, once for disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from a supposed altercation at a karaoke bar and a second time for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman's head.