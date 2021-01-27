Elliot Page and Emma Portner are divorcing after three years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actor filed for divorce in New York before also confirming the split in a joint statement made with Portner to People.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The two started dating in 2017 and announced they were married in January 2018. The news of their divorce also comes one month after Portner shared a heartfelt message of support for Page after he came out as transgender.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," the dancer wrote at the time. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Read People's full report, here.