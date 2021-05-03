Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling have welcomed their first child into the world.

Jopling, an art dealer, posted an Instagram Story of some floral arrangements on Sunday, confirming the birth. "Mum and baby are both healthy and happy," he wrote, adding that he was "extremely grateful."

"I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy.. thank you," he added.

Speaking to PAPER about her pregnancy last month, Goulding expressed how her pregnancy was a happy surprise that came at the right time: when touring for her 2020 album Brightest Blue was put on indefinite hold due to the pandemic.

"All I wanted to do was go on tour," Goulding explained in the interview, accompanied by glowing photos by Steph Wilson. "And you know what? If I had gone on tour with the album, chances are, I would not be pregnant right now. I mean, I'm just going to be honest — they really don't go together. And obviously certain things need to occur to become pregnant."

The British pop icon added that none of her friends had ever pictured her as the mothering type, and until recently neither had she. "I just never thought of myself as that womanly," Goulding said. "I guess I have this kind of facade — or, I tried to be this archetypal, like, pop star. None of my friends ever expected me to have kids, basically. And I understand why they wouldn't have."

We have no doubt she'll be a great mom! A huge congrats to the happy parents.