Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, enchanted the world with her unique style at the Presidential Inauguration when she wore a spectacular Miu Miu jacket. Now, it looks like we'll get another taste of her sensibility at an even bigger level with the announcement of her modeling contract with IMG Models.

The New York Times reports that the 21-year-old daughter of Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff signed the deal recently. According to IMG Models' president Ivan Bart, the decision had to do with her "authenticity."

Emhoff joins the likes of famous faces, including Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Alek Wek who are also a part of the IMG family.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," Bart told the NY Times. "Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes." He also revealed that when he saw Emhoff's one-of-a-kind inauguration style he thought, "Wow, she's communicating fashion."

Emhoff, who's a senior at New York's Parsons School of Design where she currently studyies fine arts with a focus on textiles, revealed to the NY Times how "surprised" she was. "I've obviously got a bigger platform now, and I'm excited to share a lot of things I really care about, and do some good," Emhoff said, adding that she can't wait to bring a bit of Bushwick into the high fashion realm.

Initially though, she was nervous, revealing to the NY Times that she had self-confidence issues as a child, but that changed as she saw how diverse the modeling industry has become. "There are a lot of people out there that need a lot of help," she said. "If I can do anything to help with that, I want to, and I think this opportunity will be really beneficial toward that."