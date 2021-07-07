Balenciaga made its long-awaited haute couture return to Paris with a memorable exploration of house codes and a handful of noteworthy cameos. Looking on at the collection were bigshot fashion editors as well as Kanye West, Bella Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, and Aya Nakamura. Rounding out the star-studded event was a couture runway debut for America's second daughter Ella Emhoff.

While walking the sprawling halls of the Parisian Balenciaga headquarters, Emhoff donned an oversized black two-piece suit with a floor length stole. Making her way through the salons like the old days of couture, Emhoff fit perfectly within the unconventional casting of the brand and its wider exploration of its glamorous archives. (She made her runway debut last season at Proenza Schouler after signing with IMG Models.)

West, meanwhile, has become a regular attendee at Gvasalia's Balenciaga runway shows, often sitting front row with Kim. However, this appearance felt unexpected given the relatively low-profile West has maintained since the divorce as well as the limited amount of attendees at the show. Despite efforts to disguise himself with a printed balaclava mask, Kanye ultimately gave himself away with instantly recognizable Yeezy sneakers and an oversized black bomber that appeared to be from the upcoming Yeezy Gap collaboration.