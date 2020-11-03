America
So, it's Election Day and we're not going to lie to you, things feel tense. One of the most crucial elections in this country's history with so much at stake for so many, it's understandable that people might feel a little more on edge than normal. If it's any help, we're pretty stressed out about it too.

It hasn't helped that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic resulting in a record number of mail-in and early voting as well as even longer lines for those heading to the polls meaning that we might not even know by tomorrow who the winner is. Odds are we're going to have a bit of time on our hands while it all plays out so we thought we could at least help in our own small way by giving you some reading material. Whether you need a distraction to keep you from spiraling or a little extra motivation to make it to the ballot box, we've got you covered.

Related | How to Register to Vote in Your State

Hopefully, if you're reading this that means that you've already voted but if you haven't let this be a reminder to please do so. You can head here to find your local polling place and if you aren't already registered, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming all offer same-day voting registration. You can also request a provisional ballot in case you don't appear on the registered list as well. Also remember that as a voter you have rights; if you are in line when the polls close you can still cast your ballot, if you make an error on your ballot you can request a new one, if you have a disability or have difficulty with English you can receive in person assistance from a person of your choice, you have a right to vote in private and be free from intimidation, harassment or coercion when doing so.

If you need a distraction...

Photography: Canon

Flo Milli Is Here For More Than A Moment

Looking Back at Juicy Couture's Iconic Moments in Pop Culture

23 Occasions to Wear a Brokini

This Generation of Comedy Is Queer

Adore Delano Gives Us a Sneak Peak of Her OnlyFans

If you need a reminder of what's at stake...

Photos via Getty

Why We Should 'Settle for Biden'

Trump Administration Reverses Trans Health Protections

6 Democratic Reps Weigh In on SOTU, Political Cynicism and the Party's Future

17 People in Music Tell Us How the Industry Is Coping Right Now

If you want to feel hopeful that a better future is possible...

Photography: Eli Pedraza

When You Can't Change Their Minds

The Woman Who Climbed the Statue of Liberty

Jaden Smith Is Helping Shape America's Future

Hood By Air Flips the Flag

Jari Jones Believes in a Brand New America

If you want to find a way to do more than just vote...

Reopen Past Cases of Police Brutality and Negligence

5 Ways to Help If You Can't Join a Protest

Find More Confederate Landmarks to Dismantle Near You

How to Continue Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Photo via Getty

