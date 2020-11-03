So, it's Election Day and we're not going to lie to you, things feel tense. One of the most crucial elections in this country's history with so much at stake for so many, it's understandable that people might feel a little more on edge than normal. If it's any help, we're pretty stressed out about it too.

It hasn't helped that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic resulting in a record number of mail-in and early voting as well as even longer lines for those heading to the polls meaning that we might not even know by tomorrow who the winner is. Odds are we're going to have a bit of time on our hands while it all plays out so we thought we could at least help in our own small way by giving you some reading material. Whether you need a distraction to keep you from spiraling or a little extra motivation to make it to the ballot box, we've got you covered.

Hopefully, if you're reading this that means that you've already voted but if you haven't let this be a reminder to please do so. You can head here to find your local polling place and if you aren't already registered, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming all offer same-day voting registration. You can also request a provisional ballot in case you don't appear on the registered list as well. Also remember that as a voter you have rights; if you are in line when the polls close you can still cast your ballot, if you make an error on your ballot you can request a new one, if you have a disability or have difficulty with English you can receive in person assistance from a person of your choice, you have a right to vote in private and be free from intimidation, harassment or coercion when doing so.

If you need a distraction...

If you need a reminder of what's at stake...

If you want to feel hopeful that a better future is possible...

If you want to find a way to do more than just vote...