This election has been weird, 2020 has been weird, the last four years have been weird. So it was absolutely no surprise that the atmosphere on Election Day in Washington DC was weird.

The streets of the nation's capital were mostly empty, and even the national mall was a ghost town, somewhat surprising given the gravity of the most anticipated election in the USA's history. There was just one pocket of notable activity, at the Black Lives Matter plaza, in the shadow of the White House.

In full view of the most powerful office in the world, the crowd, like the day itself, was a confusing one: a mix of media folk, religious fanatics, young leftists and an array of eccentric Trump supporters. There was a peculiar energy on the plaza. No one knew what was going on, whether they were there to celebrate or protest, and this created an energy void quickly filled almost entirely by the fanatics.