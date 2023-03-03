Someone somewhere (all at once) is currently sucking on the hot dog hands once passed between Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh’s mouths. But true bliss like that does come at a price (in this case, $55,0000 and an additional $4,000 for an accompanying custom-cut set of gloves).

The A24-fronted auctioned some of the film's most iconic props like the donut-hole Temple Verse Costume, the (not street-legal) Laundry Delivery RV and the pet rock (the DIY version of which could be replicated for the cost of $3.99 and a rock). But it's no surprise fans pushed price tags into the thousands (with the rock landing at a final bid of $13k) for the film that just earned four SAG awards and is set to sweep the Oscars next weekend, with a whopping 11 nominations under its belt.

The auction’s heavy hitters included the fanny pack worn by Ke Huy Quan’s character, Waymond Wang, earning $48,000; and Jamie Lee Curtis’ character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre’s “Auditor of the Month” trophy that closed with a $60,000 price tag.

But the top-selling item for the surreal set was…Raccacoonie, the franchise-bending furry friend of the Everything Everywhere All at Once multiverse. The animatronic raccoon puppet that brought Raccacoonie to life raked in $90,000 from an online bidder.

The film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (fondly referred to as the Daniels), selected the receiving charities according to A24.

“We are SO over the moon,” Asian Mental Health Project tweeted. “Thank you @A24, this means the whole universe to us.” in a nod on the Twitter TL to the film’s timeline splitting storytelling.