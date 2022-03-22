The cover for British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s upcoming memoir, A Visible Man, was unveiled today. Enniful shared the cover — a close-up photo of himself, shot by Brazilian fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti, who also snapped British Vogue’s February 2022 cover — on Instagram, adding that the book will be released globally on September 6.

“Rafael is still in his twenties, but to me he is really a young master,” said Enninful in an interview with British Vogue. “His pictures always lift the race — he just loves Black people. I chose Rafael because he is someone who understood my journey.”

A Visible Man chronicles Enninful’s career rise and achievements within the fashion industry, recounting his experiences from arriving in London as a Ghanain refugee to being a teenage model to becoming one of the most influential figures in fashion. He also serves as the European Editorial Director of Vogue, and was awarded an OBE in 2016 for his contributions to fashion.

Enninful added that, though he has been asked many times to write a book, the timing never felt right until now. Earlier this year, Enninful celebrated his 50th birthday and married his partner Alec Maxwell, and said that adding the memoir to his “year of change” felt right.

“I wrote the book for the new generation — the young creatives who have watched me grow up, succeed, and make mistakes — so it makes sense for me to be seen through Rafael’s eyes,” he said.

A Visible Man by Edward Enninful will be available globally on September 6, 2022, and is available for pre-order here.