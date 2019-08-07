As if he wasn't enough of a teen heartthrob already, Dylan Sprouse is apparently set to star in a new film based on a Harry Styles fan fiction project.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Sprouse has landed the role of a character named "Fucking Trevor" in After We Collided — the sequel to Anna Todd's After, which premiered earlier this year. Both films are adapted from Todd's novels, which were famously inspired by her One Direction fan fiction.

In the first film, college student Tessa Young falls in love with a Styles-inspired bad boy named Hardin Scott. However, After We Collided will introduce Sprouse's Trevor into mix as a coworker of Tessa's who rubs Hardin the wrong way.

According to Sprouse's announcement video, the Roger Kumble-Directed film will begin shooting in Atlanta soon, though we'll have to wait a little longer for a release date.

