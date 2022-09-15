Dylan Mulvaney is taking one particularly nasty troll to task.

For those of you unfamiliar with the TikTok superstar, the 25-year-old content creator, model and activist is beloved amongst her 7.6 million followers for her chic, retro-inspired style and her "Days of Girlhood" videos documenting her transition journey. And though her page is usually a beacon of positivity and light, the unfortunate nature of the internet means that Mulvaney also has to deal with plenty of transphobic negativity. However, she's making it clear that she's not one to stay quiet in the face of hate in a new TikTok that takes aim at a troll account dedicated to mocking her transition.

Earlier this week, the social media star stitched one of the account's recent videos with her own response, beginning by saying that she's been seeing the videos "for weeks, if not months now."

"I didn't have time to respond to those, because I've been really busy auditioning for movies, and I just walked in New York Fashion Week as a model," she said. "So sorry I didn't get back to you sooner."

However, Mulvaney quickly switched gears by going on to call the person out for their transphobia, saying that they were "doing all those things to mock me" and how they "hate trans people."

"You can make fun of my voice or my outfit or my personality all you want, but you don't get to mock my identity," she said before adding that she was "here to support you in any way I can and that's why I wanted to give you some advice for this career path of you being a comedian."

"The fact that all of your comedy is the lowest form of comedy in my opinion, that's not going to last for very long… It's gotten old already," Mulvaney said, while adding that the troll should pursue something that was a "more productive" use of their time.

"I find it so wild that you think all I see in girlhood is wearing dresses and makeup and hair, because that is not what I'm doing here," she continued. "I am happy, but if you had made this video when I was depressed or god forbid suicidal, that could be really fucked up and that could be on you."

Mulvaney concluded, "I can't have you making these videos about other trans people. I think you should find something else to put your energy into that can be enjoyed by more people than just transphobic people."

Watch Mulvaney's response video for yourself below.