From dressing Lizzo in a custom zebra-print bodysuit for her post-Grammys antics to seeing her work worn by the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Chloe x Halle, designer Lillie Hand has been quietly forging a new path amongst her young British peers. In just a year, her label Miscreant London has become synonymous with finesse and extravagance in the form of unapologetically bold garments.

Today marks a new chapter for the London-based brand, with a new collection that embodies the youthful sophistication British fashion is known for. Titled "Duchess," the collection features TikTok-friendly iridescent bodysuits, cropped blazers and an updated version of the brand's signature Cleo Body in a gingham print adorned with frills. Other standouts include playful accessories such as Hepburn-esque gloves and embellished cowboy boots.

The brand's accompanying campaign was shot in the countryside of Lillie's Essex hometown, offering a whimsical juxtaposition between the party-ready clothes and tranquility of rural Britain.

"The collection was inspired by the stereotype of an Essex girl. Over-the top-glamour, an innate boldness and fire in her that transcends into her style," Hand tells PAPER. It's a fitting homage to her roots, as Hand sought to capture the essence of the quintessential Essex Girl and materialize it.

"I called it Duchess because anyone can rise to the title," she adds. "It doesn't matter where you're from. My collection is for women who are on the rise, who are powerful and believe in themselves." The underlying socio-political message that laces the company's latest collection together celebrates a sense of solidarity between young women.

To add another notch to the campaign's already multi-faceted belt, it has Central Saint Martins graduate and stylist-to-the-stars Soki Mak as its creative director. With a resume that boasts collaborations with Iggy Azalea and EVE, this young visionary has brought an artful flair to the hazy and nature-rich visuals.

Mak previously touched upon the necessity of young talent having a "do whatever they like" attitude in an interview with Hypebae. Given the name of the brand, which defines "miscreants" as "a rebellious nature that transcends from soul to sartorial stance," this partnership can be seen as a compelling meeting of similar minds.

See the full Miscreants London "Duchess" campaign, below.