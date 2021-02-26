Dua Lipa's younger sister just rocked the runway for the GCDS Fall 2021 show at Milan Fashion Week.

On Thursday, Rina Lipa opened the edibles-inspired collection in a green minidress alongside actress Maisie Williams (who wore a yellow suit with a very '80s twist).

And while the trippy, ASMR-filled show was filled with tons of incredible sensory details, you better believe that Dua didn't let it distract her from praising her little sister's big accomplishment via Instagram.

"SHE DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO!!," Dua proudly captioned a post of Rina on the runway. "NO DRAMA."

Granted, the sisters have been fans of the Giuliano Calza-helmed brand for a while now, with Dua previously appearing as an animated avatar with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in the virtual front-row for GCDS's Spring 2021 show last fall. Either way though, our big takeaway is that we're definitely looking forward to seeing Rina on many more catwalks to come!

See Dua's post about the show, below.