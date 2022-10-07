Apparently “One Kiss” wasn’t all it took.

Dua Lipa gave new insight on her relationship status on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service following rumors that she was dating comedian Trevor Noah. The popstar took to her platform saying, “For me, this year is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time, and it’s been kind of the opposite. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Charli XCX made a special guest appearance on this morning’s episode, giving us some special insight into her love life as well. Dua did the journalistic digging for us, quickly getting to the tea and bringing up the real questions by asking, “Is there something else that helps you ground yourself in all the madness?” The tension built as Charli responded, “Honestly, my relationship!”

Charli dug in even more, saying, “I’ve just sort of found a person who really grounds me and I’ve been in relationships before — I’ve been in relationships with musicians before,” before adding, “It does feel really good for me, and he understands the life that I lead, which I think sometimes has been part of the problem. He understands it without it being in any way competitive or anything like that.”

Fans thought Dua Lipa had entered into the same boat as Charli late last month when Dua and Trevor Noah were spotted eating dinner in the East Village before the night ended in a nice little kiss. The news came alongside the announcement that Trevor Noah would be leaving his flagship series The Daily Show, sparking rumors on what he had lined up for himself — personal or professional.

Sadly, it seems those personal plans don’t include being an item with Dua Lipa quite yet, but only time will tell if Dua’s “New Rules” change.