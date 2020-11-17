Dua Lipa Is the New Global Face of Puma

Pop star Dua Lipa revealed today she is the newest brand ambassador for Puma, acting as the newest face of the sportswear giant's women's business.

According to the company, Dua will be featured upcoming in global campaigns and take part in new initiatives surrounding women's issues and gender equality. She will also be the headliner of Puma's "She Moves Us" campaign, focusing on "inspiring women who move together to achieve and connect through sport and culture."

"I am so excited to announce my partnership with PUMA," she said in a statement. "From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it's important to feel comfortable & look good. I've got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I'll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family."

The multi-year partnership kicks off with the brand signing up as presenting sponsors of her "Studio 2054" virtual performance where both she and her dancers will wear Puma. (They are offering a limited batch of discounted tickets for the performance — linked here.)