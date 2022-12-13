Did Jack Harlow Successfully Manifest Dating Dua Lipa?

Back in May, "First Class" rapper Jack Harlow boldly put forth into the universe the lyric, "Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature," and roughly seven months later it seems like his manifesting powers might have actually paid off.

According to Page Six, the two artists are rumored to be an item after being spotted together on more than one occasion in the past month. Harlow and Lipa apparently hit it off at the Variety Hitmakers brunch last month and have been in "constant communication" ever since.

The rapper recently flew out to New York City to link up with the singer following her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance and were seen grabbing lunch the next day, although sources say they were trying their best to keep it on the down low by both arriving at and leaving the restaurant separately.

Harlow's affection for Lipa should probably not come as too much of a shock given that the rapper wrote an entire song about her on his recent album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song initially trended on Twitter for two days when Harlow first teased the track with Lipa later having reportedly given it a very (understandably) awkward blessing over FaceTime. "He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her," a source close to Harlow told Page Six.

It is worth noting that Dua Lipa dating rumors are to be taken with a grain of salt at the moment. The singer was previously thought to be in the early stages of a relationship with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah after the pair were seen exchanging what appeared to be a kiss in September only for Lipa to pretty much dismiss the idea on her podcast.

"For me, this year is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time, and it’s been kind of the opposite," Lipa, who broke up with boyfriend Anwar Hadid late last year, said in a conversation with Charli XCX. "It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do."