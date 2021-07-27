After DaBaby's homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival this past Sunday, Dua Lipa's fans have been calling for the singer to address her former "Levitating" collaborator's comments.

Just today, the singer took to her Instagram story to respond, stating she doesn't recognize DaBaby as "the person I worked with." She went on to confirm, "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Related | DaBaby Makes Homophobic Comments at Rolling Loud

The singer's statement comes after Lil Nas X told DaBaby to "sit down," and Twitter already "ended" the rapper eons ago. Still, there was an outpouring of support for Lipa, whose response is a meaningful condemnation of the blatant homophobia and misogyny espoused.

There's a much larger conversation to be had surrounding such harmful rhetoric — in the meantime, users on Twitter were quick to call for DaBaby's removal from the "Levitating" remix.

Others had their own ideas for his replacement, suggesting Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, or Victoria Monet — the latter cosigning her own remix:

Most fans were sure to keep the blame off of Lipa, as they should. As one user put it, "Stop framing her as guilty by association and ask the man at fault here to take responsibility for his own actions."

In the meantime, to show your support for those living with HIV/AIDS, you can donate to various organizations linked below.