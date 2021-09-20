Colonel Sanders has got some competition, because Drake is now selling fried chicken.

Right on the heels of Certified Lover Boy, the rapper turned his attention from the charts to the culinary world by purchasing a minority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken, an LA-based chain known for its seven spice levels of hot chicken tenders and sliders. With 22 locations spread across California, Chicago, Dallas, Portland and Vegas, the chain also boasts Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman, Tom Werner, amongst its investors.

"I tried the food, and it was amazing," Drake told Bloomberg. "After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest."

However, this isn't Drake's first foray into food, as he previously invested in Daring Foods, a vegan "chicken" brand, to help the company get its products into 4,500 stores across the country. He is also the owner of Fring's, a Toronto-based restaurant collaboration with Iron Chef's Susur Lee.

Read Bloomberg's report for yourself, here.