Drake prefers to leave a lot to mystery, but the Canadian rapper had to correct a viral clip of a woman claiming that she had a wild fling with him.

The woman alleged that after she posted a video of herself on her Instagram stories that had Drake tagged, he saw it and reached out. He asked for her phone number and she gave it to him. The pair began exchanging texts in early November and he offered to fly her out on a private jet a few days later.

When she arrived at the OVO founder's place, she alleges that she was made to sign an NDA before entering. The woman said that the two hung out, Drake began rubbing her stomach and asked if she wanted children and they eventually had unprotected sex. As for the rules of the supposed NDA, the woman claims that she looked up the conditions to see what she can and can't reveal.

She then claims that everything went south when she pulled out her phone and began recording him. She alleges that Drake aggressively slapped the phone out of her hand and said she had to leave.

Drake was quick to shut down the rumors the same way he addressed another woman's claims that he put hot sauce in a condom.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given shit is sad out here.”

The woman who Drake allegedly kicked out said that she posted screenshots of their initial conversations, but her original Instagram account was soon suspended.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Drake's NDAs do not seem to be that effective.