Drake almost had a scary run-in with a fan claiming to be his son.



On Tuesday, TMZ reported that a 23-year-old man broke into the 35-year-old rapper's new $75 million Los Angeles mansion last Friday, July 15. According to the outlet, the LAPD were called to the scene by an employee who saw the intruder hanging out near the pool house, with the intention of seeing Drake once he came home.

However, the man was unable to make it inside the house before being arrested for misdemeanor trespassing. Authorities said that Drake was not home at the time, with the outlet also noting that the musician was most recently spotted in Sweden this past weekend, where he was rumored to have been arrested on marijuana possession charges. He team later refuted the rumor, though Drake himself later took to his Instagram to post a letter from Swedish authorities with the header, "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained."

That said, we all know that Drake already shares a 4-year-old son named Adonis with French artist and former adult model Sophie Brussaux.

Rumors about the Honestly, Nevermind rapper fathering a child first surfaced in 2017. Despite Drake eventually confirming the news, he appeared to hold a grudge against Pusha T and former collaborator Kanye West, who were believed to have played a part in leaking the news back in 2018. The leak was then seemingly cited during Drake's highly publicized feud with Ye last year in his collaboration with Trippie Redd called "Betrayal."

Even so, Drake has since taken on the role of proud papa by posting photos of Adonis to his Instagram and gushing about his "beautiful boy" during a chat with LeBron James.

"Crazy blue eyes," Drake told the basketball star. "He's already in the pool shooting the basketball. He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to 'Bron's house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!"

Drake has yet to comment on the break-in. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's full report here.