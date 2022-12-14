You've really got to hand it to Drake: Just when you think rap's most infamous hopeless romantic had finally outdone himself —whether it's randomly photoshopping Addison Rae's hand onto his head or AirDropping a random woman a photo of herself — he manages to somehow find a way to one-up himself again.

Related | Drake Gave DJ Khaled Toilets For His Birthday

Drake's latest flex sees him teaming up with jeweler Alex Moss for a diamond chain commemorating all the times he's contemplated proposing. Titled “Previous Engagements,” the new piece is comprised of 42 engagement rings meant to stand in for "all the times he thought about it but never did it.” Amounting to a whopping 351.38 carats set in 15k white gold, the flashy piece of bling is actually one of Moss' more minimal creations, favoring a more conceptual approach than his typical iced-out pieces. And it is painfully on-brand for Drake.

What is perhaps most telling is that no one seems to bat an eye at the idea that Drake has thought about popping the question at least 42 times. It's no secret the rapper has had a prolific dating life (we can only imagine how many of those diamonds were intended for Rihanna) all of which ultimately end up as lyrical fodder after the relationship inevitably runs its course. SNL recently parodied the subject in a sketch suggesting all of his ex-girlfriends unionize under the banner of "The United Tingz of Aubrey."

As one of Drake's many exes, SZA recently opened up about what it's like to be on the receiving end of the artist's name checks. "I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, 'Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?,'" she remarked in an interview with ​Audacy. "He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment." SZA did, however, make sure to clarify that the two are still on good terms: "It’s never been weird. Anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him. He’s King Drake."