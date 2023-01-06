The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Premiere Party in Polaroids

It's that time of year again: RuPaul's Drag Race is back to grace our screens every Friday night for the foreseeable future.

Tonight's two-part series premiere airs on a new channel — MTV — and has the largest cast the show has ever seen, introducing 16 new queens to the Werk Room. And they're competing for the show's biggest prize yet: $200,000.

As if that weren't enough history in the making, the season also includes the first pair of twins ever cast on the show, Sugar and Spice. This season also brings Sasha Colby, drag mother of Season 14's Kerry Colby, to the Drag Race runway.