The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Premiere Party in Polaroids
Photos by Andrew Tess
2m
It's that time of year again: RuPaul's Drag Race is back to grace our screens every Friday night for the foreseeable future.
Tonight's two-part series premiere airs on a new channel — MTV — and has the largest cast the show has ever seen, introducing 16 new queens to the Werk Room. And they're competing for the show's biggest prize yet: $200,000.
As if that weren't enough history in the making, the season also includes the first pair of twins ever cast on the show, Sugar and Spice. This season also brings Sasha Colby, drag mother of Season 14's Kerry Colby, to the Drag Race runway.
To celebrate the Season 15 premiere, MTV threw a screening party in New York City last night, complete with a lengthy red carpet upon which the queens could make their glammed-up entrances. The after-party, which was held in the Oculus, brought in Season 10 contestant Aquaria to DJ the night away — and, because this is the Oculus we're talking about, there were plenty of tourists crowding the balconies to play de-facto paparazzi for the evening.
We sent photographer Andrew Tess to capture the queens in all their glory on his Polaroid. Check out the Season 15 cast of RuPaul's Drag Race at the show's premiere below.
Photography: Andrew Tess