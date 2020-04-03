Over the past few weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has risen to public consciousness thanks to his role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. However, it appears as if all this publicity has also gotten more than a few people thirsting after the 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

You read that right: The internet officially has a huge crush on Dr. Fauci, though it's not without good reason. After all, aside from his obvious smarts and laundry list of laudable achievements, his continued efforts to help spread accurate and helpful information about the pandemic has served as a foil for Trump's attempts to downplay the severity of COVID-19's impact — and, now, the internet can't get enough of him.

From a proliferation of fan accounts to the kind of intense yearbook back-stalking typically reserved for heartthrob celebs, it's obvious the internet can't get enough of Dr. Fauci — and it's even gotten to the point where a petition to name him the "sexiest man alive" has racked up close to 7,000 signatures.

if you don’t have a crush on this man, do you even care about public health? pic.twitter.com/Z2EAgPf4As — Anthony Fauci Fan Club (@FauciFan) March 20, 2020

"His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety," the petition said. "He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm. For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020."

That said, Dr. Fauci taking home the coveted title may actually be a very real possibility. As People editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford told WWD Fashion, "April Fool's prank or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci is indeed the latest unexpected 'star' to emerge from the COVID-19 task force daily press briefings."

"He has helped bring back 'must-see TV' to the masses, who are hungry for wisdom about how to best care for their family's health and safety in this time of uncertainty," Wakeford continued. "Smart is sexy, no doubt."

And though we'll have to wait and see whether he beats out the likes of Brad Pitt and Idris Elba, in the meantime, you can read some of our favorite Dr. Fauci thirst tweets, below.

My grandma said she has a crush on Dr Fauci, so I found his college yearbook pics for her. She wrote: "I still love the good doctor, but I sure wish he would tell all those people not to crowd in at the press briefings. And to use wipes or something when touching the microphone." pic.twitter.com/PCRY5q6C3T — Lindsay Ellis (@lindsayaellis) March 26, 2020

I think I’m developing a crush on Dr. Fauci. Is that a symptom? 😏 — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) March 26, 2020

My grandmother called and asked us to visit today, which of course we aren't doing. She also has a crush on Dr. Fauci, it's so blatantly obvious. — John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) April 3, 2020

My mother just called me to inform me she has a huge crush on Dr. Anthony Fauci. I told her he was 79. She said he looked way younger, no older than 71. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 30, 2020

Friday confession: I have a major crush on Tony #Fauci, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. — Dara Kam (@TheDaraKam) March 20, 2020

Dammit..look at this man. Alright folks ima need a minute pic.twitter.com/vsXtiHY9Jc — Audrey Renée (@BentleyAudrey) March 24, 2020