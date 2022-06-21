It looks like there may be hope for the popular dark comedy YouTube series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared after all, with a cryptic teaser released on Sunday revealing that a new installment of the series will be coming to Channel 4 in September after a six-year hiatus.

In May, fans of the infamously terrifying series noticed that the now almost 4-year-old teaser for the upcoming installment had gone missing, disappearing into the internet ether and seemingly ending all hope for a return of our puppet friends.

The more dedicated in the fandom didn’t let the deletion discourage them, speculating that a new episode or teaser would be coming on June 19th, the date featured on the calendar in every Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared episode. “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared 6,” which was seemingly the final installment of the series at the time, was released on the date in 2016, forever etching it into the consciousness of the fandom.

Thankfully, the theory proved to be right yet again, with a new teaser, simply titled “FLY,” taking the place of the old one on Sunday.

The teaser opens up obscured by fog in an abandoned dirt floor house, clearing to reveal a slightly obtuse retro TV. The TV cuts in and out of a deafening static to show us glimpses of the series’ main characters before throwing us all the way back to 2011, featuringshowing them in their classic Sesame Street–style kitchen setting from the original video. Red Guy, voiced by series co-director Joe Pelling, lets out a monotone “hmm” before the camera cuts to the fridge that the iconic musical Sketchbook sang about creativity on top of in the original video. The fridge is filled with plenty of easter eggs to reward longtime viewers of the series, with a felt polaroid picture of the steak character from “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared 5” lurking at the very top. The teaser ends with the series’ duck character swatting and killing the fly that had been whirring away in the background throughout the teaser, with the audio echoing on as he mutters the final line of the teaser — “pesky bee” — a catchphrase unveiled originally in “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared 3.”

The Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared fandom came out of hiding to celebrate the announcement of the new TV series.

The upcoming Channel 4 series may mark the debut of Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared on TV, but it will hardly be the first time on cable for director duo Becky and Joe, who had guest directed an episode of the Cartoon Network series The Amazing World of Gumball in 2017 in their signature felt style. According to co-director Becky Sloan, this new Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared series will come in six parts, doubling the amount of content in the series and surely expanding the series’ iconic lore even more.