Donald Trump has confirmed that he won't be rejoining Twitter — in spite of the fact that the company's new CEO Elon Musk recently reversed the once permanent ban on his account.

Trump was permanently banned by Twitter back in January 2021. When Musk took over the company in October, it was rumored that the former president would be invited back to the platform. At the time, Trump had already stated he would not return, opting instead to remain on his own conservative Twitter replica, Truth Social.

According to CNBC, Trump was asked about returning to Twitter by a panel for the Republican Jewish Coalition. Speaking on video, he said, “I don’t see any reason for it," doubling down on his commitment to stay on Truth Social.

Musk's decision appeared to go against a statement he tweeted on October 29 reassuring users that no account reinstatements would take place without the decision of a council. "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he wrote. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

But over the weekend, Musk put the decision to a public, 24-hour Twitter poll with the caption, "Reinstate former President Trump." After the poll closed, he wrote, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God." Many were quick to point out the bias of a poll tweeted directly to Musk's own followers, versus Twitter at large.

Trump's account was reinstated amidst a tumultuous time for Twitter. In the less than one month since taking over, Musk has axed the company's top brass, laid off thousands of employees, and introduced paid verification — leading to a deluge of parody accounts impersonating people and companies.