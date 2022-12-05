If you were scrolling on your For You Page, you may have heard a familiar voice say, “I have arrived!” No, you're not dreaming. Fashion, music and culture icon Dolly Parton said hello to her TikTok fandom, jumpstarting her cheerful new account today.

@dollyparton I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok

With eight videos and counting, the legendary country singer is giving fans everything they wished for this holiday season. Her content includes timeless clips of her iconic performances, as well as an ode to DollyTok, featuring drag queens, dogs in costume and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Saying what we are all thinking, she captions another throwback video, “Better late than never!”

@dollyparton Better late than never! 🌟 #dollytok

@dollyparton Looks like I missed a lot! You all are so creative. Now that I’m here, tag me! ❤️ #heyitsdolly #dollytok

Alongside brightening up our for you pages, Parton just released a spunky new single, “Berry Pie.” The bluegrass-inspired track was released by SoundOn, Tiktok’s marketing and distributing platform, and is available exclusively for users on the app.

The new song is the perfect soundtrack for holiday baking, and Parton shows off her own skills in a brief baking blunders series. For the occasion, she sings, “I like to cook and I love to bake bread and cookies and pies and cakes,” encouraging fans to follow in her lead.

@dollyparton I’ve had my fair share of baking blunders, and the holidays are full of them! Share your holiday #bakingblunders with me using #berrypie🧁

Needless to say, DollyTok is thrilled. With over 5 billion views under #Dolly, TikTok has been praising the star even before she joined the app. Now, Parton is working 9-to-5 making videos for her fans. Let's see if she can tackle any TikTok dances while she's here!