Dolly Parton has just pledged $1 million dollars toward coronavirus research.



Just when you thought you couldn't love the legendary country star and noted meme queen anymore, she announced that she'd be making the hefty donation to help fund Vanderbilt University's search for a cure.

"I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations," Parton tweeted yesterday, before adding that there have been "some exciting advancements."

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

That said, Parton's donation isn't the only way she's helping during this trying time. Starting today, she'll also be conducting online readings of children's bedtime stories via her book gifting nonprofit, the Imagination Library. According to the organization, the idea behind the weekly series is to help give kids "a welcome distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books."

"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right," Parton wrote in a statement. "I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love."

