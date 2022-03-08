Just like the rest of us, Dolly Parton is apparently a big Cardi B fan.

On Monday, the country icon sat down with the Daily Pop prior to her Academy of County Music Awards hosting gig when she was asked by E! News's Francesca Amiker about her love of the "WAP" rapper, who Parton previously said she was "awestruck" by. So naturally, Amiker went on to ask whether there could be a possible collab between the two boundary breaking artists in the coming year, specifically at the next iteration of the Academy of County Music Awards.

"She's a character," Parton responded with a laugh. "I know she's an original."

Not only that, but Parton said she was also down to do pretty much anything with Cardi if "she's willing," whether it be music, a movie or TV show. And even better? She's especially down if her old friend Cher gets involved.

"We'll have Cardi B on that same show," she suggested. "Let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment." Talk about a true dream team!

Watch Parton's interview below.

Photos via Getty / Jason Kempin & Frazer Harrison

