Just like the rest of us, Dolly Parton is apparently a big Cardi B fan.
On Monday, the country icon sat down with the Daily Pop prior to her Academy of County Music Awards hosting gig when she was asked by E! News's Francesca Amiker about her love of the "WAP" rapper, who Parton previously said she was "awestruck" by. So naturally, Amiker went on to ask whether there could be a possible collab between the two boundary breaking artists in the coming year, specifically at the next iteration of the Academy of County Music Awards.
"She's a character," Parton responded with a laugh. "I know she's an original."
Not only that, but Parton said she was also down to do pretty much anything with Cardi if "she's willing," whether it be music, a movie or TV show. And even better? She's especially down if her old friend Cher gets involved.
"We'll have Cardi B on that same show," she suggested. "Let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment." Talk about a true dream team!
Watch Parton's interview below.
Photos via Getty / Jason Kempin & Frazer Harrison
Angus Cloud Won't Reveal His Birthday Over Zodiac Sign Judgment
Angus Cloud is keeping one personal detail a secret for a pretty relatable reason.
In a new interview with Glamour, the Euphoria star was asked a series of "inappropriate" questions ranging from the "weirdest" thing he does when he's alone (read a book?) to the most romantic thing that's ever happened to him (receiving a flower). And though he had no qualms about telling the publication that the most surprising place he's hooked up with someone was a tie between the top of a building and a crane, there was one detail about himself that he wasn't willing to disclose.
Over the past two seasons, the notoriously private actor — who had zero acting experience when he was initially discovered on the street — has built up a fervent fanbase as one of the show's breakout stars, with many expressing their curiosity over the man behind Fez. However, Cloud said he was still hesitant to share a couple core details about himself, including his actual birthday. But why? For fear of being judged on his zodiac sign.
That's right. Despite not really buying into the whole astrology thing personally, he did acknowledge that there was something to the "ancient" practice and that he understood why people were big believers, especially since "you can't really prove that it's not real."
"It's like God or something? You can't really say they not there, so you gotta be kind of wild to claim that," he said. To that end, he recognized that many fans may change their mind about him based on his zodiac sign, and that was something he wanted to avoid.
"I won't tell people if they asked me," Cloud went on to say. "If you was gonna ask me when my birthday was, I won't tell you because I don't want people to try to judge me off that."
If we were to make an educated guess, his mysterious explanation gives us a feeling that he may be a Scorpio. According to Famous Birthdays's (questionably reliable) sources though, Cloud's birthday is July 10th, which also makes sense seeing as how he'd be a Cancer. But whether he's a secretive water sign or something else, it doesn't seem like we'll be getting a real answer anytime soon — so who really knows?
Read Cloud's entire Q&A here.
Photo via Getty / Donato Sardella
Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22
Lil Bo Weep has died. She was 22.
According to her father Matthew Schofield, the Australian emo rapper — a.k.a. Winona Brooks — passed away on March 3. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her," Schofield wrote on Facebook. "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much."
Schofield added, "She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back. A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this."
Brooks first grabbed fans' attention as a 15-year-old on SoundCloud thanks to her self-produced songs, often revolving around themes of depression, PTSD and addiction.
Her last video was for her viral song, "CODEPENDENCY," which has millions of streams on Spotify. Prior to her death, Brooks was mourning the anniversary of losing her child on her Instagram and revealed she recently found out her fertility had been affected by her years-long struggle with a severe eating disorder. She also went on to say she was on a heavy dosage of the antipsychotic, Seroquel, to "avoid any psychosis from [her] CTPSD."
Photo via YouTube
Charli XCX Gives Cardi B a Pass for 'Charli STD'
Move over Angels, the fandom has a new name! "Charli STD" is making headlines again following Charli XCX's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon promoting the release of her latest single "Baby."
Reminiscing on her 2018 collab "Girls," with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, Charli recalled the mutual (although entirely) virtual admiration between the three.
“It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song,” Charli told Fallon. “We shot the music video separately, and we were sending verses and whatever.”
While they may not have exchanged more than verses (and certainly not any bodily fluids), Cardi B, in announcing the song, mistagged Charli XCX as "Charli STD" on Twitter.
“There is an account [on Twitter] called Charli STD” Charli explained on The Tonight Show. “I think Cardi tagged it not once, but twice.” Charli shared the segment to her Instagram, thanking Cardi B for “creating this iconic piece of Twitter history.”
It’s all love for Charli, who “felt honored” by Cardi B’s misnomer. “If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi ’cause it’s iconic and I’m almost happy it happened,”
It’s unclear whether the offer extends to all of us, but Charli set the record straight that Cardi B gets a pass: “she can call me Charli STD whenever she wants.”
As for the official Charli XCX, she's been doing the rounds promoting her newest singles "Baby" and "Beg For It," performing as an SNL musical guest over the weekend — both as herself and as as a singing meatball along with Oscar Isaac. We love her in all forms.
Photo via Getty/ Todd Owyoung/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank
Spanish Sensation ROJUU on Bringing 'Shadow Pop' to Light
Originally from Barcelona, Spain, 18-year-old ROJUU is currently one of the most promising, young Spanish artists with a long path of success already behind him. After starting a career on YouTube, where he would talk about music and earn his first hundreds of euros, ROJUU eventually dropped out of high school to fully commit to his passion. He claims that he could clearly visualize his creative and professional path since age 10.
With an impressive ability to give voice to adolescent sadness and the demons that haunt teens today, ROJUU has become a representative of his generation. By 2022, he has already released six albums, with the last one being Kor Kor Lake — a psychedelic journey from day to night inside ROJUU’s world. He’s also working on a new album, which “will be my most experimental project,” he tells PAPER, slated for release this summer.
Meet ROJUU, below, as he talks more about Kor Kor Lake and the steps that have led him to success today.
Where’d you grow up?
I was born and raised in Barcelona, Spain. My parents haven’t been together since I was born, so I have been around two houses all my life. I've lived around Plaza de Tetuán, near Raval and also lived in El Born. Both are neighborhoods pretty close to Parc de la Ciutadella, being the surroundings of my childhood.
How’d you land on the name, ROJUU?
ROJUU has its roots in my real name, Roc Jou, compressed. It actually was born online, during my e-gamer times. Whenever my opponents got mad at me when losing, they started yelling my name and misspelling it. So it went from Roc Jou to ROJUU in a heartbeat. I used to record these battles to upload them to my YouTube. I showed them to my close friends and they started calling me ROJUU, so I decided to keep the name.
At 18, you’re already known as a veteran of the Spanish music scene. How would you describe this journey for people who haven’t yet found their calling?
Looking back on my journey, I’ve been improvising. It's not about doing things for an instant reward, it's about working hard until it's solid enough to become recognizable. Your actions will always have consequences, good or bad, but the outcome will be aligned with your decisions and actions. Focus on what you want and what you have to do in order to achieve it.
For example, I decided to quit school. I find it nonsense and a way to follow social parameters that sums you up in a system that is not well structured, but somehow it seems like the only way to success, so everyone follows. You learn better from your own mistakes than in a classroom. Less degrees are not equal to less intelligence.
What does music offer for you on a personal level?
Music is just another creative expression. The sensations it causes are similar to riding a wave or being inside a bubble that flies you around life and introduces you to new people, but also grows you apart from others — all this being a very powerful vehicle to express yourself and create something new. Music is another tool to show and sell your creative side, just like drawing or painting, but maybe more mass consumable.
Your first steps into the music industry were through your YouTube, "Roctopus." What exactly did you post there?
I started this path when I was 13, using my YouTube as a way to show my music to others, but never thought it would get me this far. At some moment I decided to delete my channel and leave the scene for a while. I got back at 15 and released my single, "Kids & Drugs." This single marked a before and after in my career, because after that I met my manager and everything started to get more structured.
["Roctopus"] was a very silly channel. I was very young at the moment and it showed in the opinions I shared then. I'm in a different place, right now. What I admire the most about that version of me was the fact that I was one of the first to start sharing that type of content in Spain. "Roctopus" was a pioneer channel.
You started it at 13?
Yes, in 2016. I still have the channel with a different name and the videos private, but that version of me died a long time ago and I’m glad it happened that way.
How has your career developed since you decided to start?
Every album shows the stages I’ve been through. Cotard Delusion shows my early teenage years. On another side, Bad Trip Camp marks the end of those teenage years, the closure of a chapter in my life. Children Of God shows the instant when a person starts to perceive the world as an adult, but with some kind of resistance rooted in the desire to stay young forever. OOO remarks the sort of limbo that being a teenager represents. Then we have Roku Roku, which is the representation of this teen feeling ready to grow up and find success. Kor Kor Lake represents the reality check that we get as we enter the grown ups’ world and realize that it’s not easy to be an adult.
How do you see Kor Kor Lake, specifically, as an evolution from your previous works?
Kor Kor Lake is my immersion to the general public, a project where anyone can enter. Although the background is a bit more complex, the album is a journey from day to night on a lake in my world. What sets it apart from the others is the work behind it, as it's the first studio album I've made.
You collaborated with Clutchill, Bratty and other artists for Kor Kor Lake. How did this influence your creative process?
Well, I let Bratty do what she wanted. I was with her in the studio and I told her, "These are the lyrics and this is what it's all about, all yours." And she did magic. Then with Clutchill, I told her what I wanted and how I wanted it, and it was done. With Sara[malacara], I passed the topic to her and let her do what she wanted. She always does magic. Later in the studio, I put in some cuts and background sounds that were consistent with what I was saying and with the album. And to Mixed Matches, I let him do what he wanted within the margin that there was.
What's your typical process like, then?
It’s a little chaotic, mostly because in the center of it you can find my purest and deepest emotions, which tend to be in a constant state of change. Normally I write the lyrics right after listening to the first draft of the beat, then I record it at home and then we remaster the beat. My lyrics combine my experiences with relatable feelings or happenings that may [resonate with] my followers.
You've been referred to as one of the biggest representatives of the "emo trap” Spanish scene, but you seem to reject it.
I consider myself an emo standing for “emotional,” but I do not have a “trap” style at all. “Experimental emo” suits me better, maybe. I have defined my fashion style as "shadow pop," the dark side of pop music. I feel very comfortable in the darkness, so being a traditional pop star is not my thing. My music is gloomy yet relatable. Limbo is a beautiful place with the right beat.
What’re you aiming to promote through your music?
As a tiny extract of who I am, love stories are the main experiences that I like to sing about. Sometimes I like to mix them with other happenings, but ROJUU represents my sentimental and romantic self. My artistic personality doesn’t represent a character or a mask, it's a fraction of my true self.
Stream Kor Kor Lake by ROJUU, below.
Photography and creative direction: Marina Vengut
Styling: Francisco Ugarte
Set design: Andrea García Ferre
Hair and makeup: Mariona Botella (Kasteel Artist Management using Kevin Murphy Spain)
Nails: Pannkks
Lighting design: Anna Port
Production: Sara Mata
Introduction: Anna Montagner
Interview: Jaime Martínez Sena and Anna Montagner
Translation: Charlie Dominguez