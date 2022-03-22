Fan safety is Doja Cat's number one priority.

This past weekend, the hitmaker was in the middle of performing her song “Options" when she noticed an audience member in distress, causing her to stop her headlining set for five minutes at Lollapalooza Argentina.

"Yo. Cut it!," she can be heard saying in fan video footage as she shouts for the sound to be cut. "Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?”

After others confirmed someone was struggling, Doja told the crowd that "we can’t have that happening" while waiting for responders to help the fan in question. Not only that, but she then went on to instruct the "guys over there in that circle that just signaled to me" to give her another signal "when everything’s OK."

“Just do that, OK? Just wave. If it’s not OK, then don’t do anything. But once it’s OK, just do something with your hands like this," she said. Doja also told the rest of the crowd that she "can’t keep going if things aren’t good," emphasizing that she needed to make sure everyone was able to make it home safe and that "it's nobody's fault" when "this stuff happens."

"There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed. It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people," the star continued. "Don’t get, you know, sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise.”​

Thankfully, it appeared as if the fan was able to get help and after confirming that all was well, Doja restarted the show by yelling "let's go" and jumping straight into her song "Say So" — much to the delight of the crowd.

Doja is just the latest performer to stop mid-performance to help a fan in distress. Over the past few months, other artists like Billie Eilish and John Mayer have done the same in light of renewed conversation surrounding audience safety after 10 people died during Travis Scott's Astroworld set late last year.

Watch the moment below.

🎤 | Doja Cat stopped mid-performance to check up on a fan who needed help. pic.twitter.com/LbhCvJb2Vy — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) March 20, 2022