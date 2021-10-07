Doja Cat is "fucking tired."

In the past year or so, the 25-year-old musician has been churning out hit after chart-topping hit which, obviously, means she's getting a ton of other work, including big-budget performances, brand deals and hosting award shows as a worm. However, she's now saying that burning the candle on both ends isn't the way to go.

In a series of since-deleted tweets captured by DefNoodles, the star revealed that she was completely burnt out from all the projects and partnerships she's doing, writing, "I'm just tired and i don't want to do anything."

"I'm not happy. I'm done saying yes to motherfuckers cuz I can't even have a week to just chill. I'm never not working. I'm fucking tired," she said, adding she couldn't even be around to support a 68-year-old person named "Alex" as he continues to get older.

"i wanna be alone," she continued. Granted, she also went on to admit that her packed schedule wasn't "anybody else's fault."

"i just keep agreeing to shit i dont wanna do in the future. its my own dumb ass fault," she explained. "and then I'm too tired to put any effort into this shit cuz I'm so run down from everything else." Hopefully though, she can take some time off soon.



See screenshots of her tweets below.

Doja Cat says she feels overworked and is not happy in a now deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/nSl8B9D9p4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) October 7, 2021