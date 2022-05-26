Doja Cat is going to shut up the haters once and for all.

Ever since skyrocketing to stardom, the musician has been at the center of speculation about her ability to rap, with many old heads doubting her musical versatility and the validity of her work. However, it seems as if Doja is ready to take the naysayers head-on with a new album that will be "predominantly rap."

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better,” the star said in her new cover story for Elle. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

Doja has yet to start recording. However, she's previously talked about wanting to make a double LP with an entire "rap" side as a follow-up to her chart-topping album, Planet Her, which she told the publication was going to be filled with "some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends."

Unfortunately though, Doja may have to just focus on beats for the next few months. According to a tweet announcing the cancelation of her summer tour with The Weeknd, she recently underwent surgery for a tonsil infection. Later, she explained the infection got worse after she forgot to take her antibiotics before the Billboard Music Awards, where she "drank wine and was vaping all day long," leading to an abscess.

"The recovery is going to take a while due to swelling," she revealed before saying she felt "horrible" about the situation and was going to try to quit her nicotine habit.

"But can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all," she went on to add. Here's to a speedy recovery, Doja!

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

