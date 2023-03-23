Doja Cat Reveals She Got Liposuction, Breast Reduction Surgery

Doja Cat says she's recovering from a couple big procedures.

Earlier this week, Twitter's undisputed queen of candor, 27, revealed that she's currently recuperating from liposuction and a recent breast reduction surgery by joking that she "got my titties done and my clit bedazzled."

“4 days into recovery right now,” Doja later updated fans in a follow up tweet before responding to a curious fan who asked how she was feeling.

“Feels ok," the "Say So" singer replied, while explaining that she "got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much." That said, she went on to say that she's "healing really fast," prior to adding that she's expected to be fully healed within the next three months.

But since this is the internet, Doja's online announcement was also met with some speculation as well, including from one person who wrote that "her body bout to eat I just know her boobs bigger." So just to keep the story straight, the hitmaker quickly explained that her breasts were actually "smaller" — a size 32C to be exact — before correcting another commenter who claimed liposuction is "when fat is transferred from 1 area to another."

“No it is not, dear," as Dr. Doja kindly explained. "That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer.”

Overall though, the Grammy winner seemed pretty pleased with how things were looking post-op, at least according to another tweet that read, “wish i could suck my own titties thats how good they look rn god damn." And obviously, that sounds a lot better than the last time she had go under the knife for a tonsil abscess.

Here's to a speedy recovery! In the meantime, you can check out all of Doja's tweets about her surgeries below.

