Two of the internet's sauciest stars are teaming up with Taco Bell for a very tasty project.

In case you missed it, Doja Cat helped revive the fast food giant's Mexican Pizza last month when she made it clear she was a big fan of the cult snack via a TikTok song and a couple of tweets lamenting its loss after it was taken off the menu in 2020. And using her pull as an artist featured in a Taco Bell commercial, it wasn't long until her one-woman online campaign proved successful, as stores across the country are now set to reintroduce the Mexican Pizza starting May 19.

So in honor of the meal's big comeback, Doja is now partnering with country icon and fellow Mexican Pizza stan, Dolly Parton, for a celebratory social media production called Mexican Pizza: The Musical. Slated to premiere on Taco Bell's TikTok on May 26, the live satirical musical comedy is "based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind" and will focus on the fierce fan fight to reinstate the Mexican Pizza to its rightful place on the restaurant's menu.

"Here it is y'all! We're making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza," Parton wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "I can't wait for you to see it!"

Inspired by both Doja's song and a follow-up video posted by TikTok user, Victor Kunda, Mexican Pizza: The Musical is also supposed to be a star-studded event featuring a few more mystery special guests, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. And in between comedian Hannah Friedman being tapped to write the musical and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical composers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear creating the score, you better believe it's going to be equal parts hilarious and hunger-inducing, especially with these two big name leads.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical debuts on Thursday, May 26 at 5 p.m. PT on Taco Bell's TikTok. Until then though, you can watch Doja and Kunda's videos below.