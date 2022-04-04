Celebrities are bringing some pretty sweet dates to the 2022 Grammys.

In what we're preemptively calling the hottest new fashion trend, a couple of famous faces decided to show up to music's biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with some snacks in tow.

The first to pop up with some treats was none other than Dillon Francis, who was spotted in what was undoubtedly the most casual look of the night. However, it was probably because the spotlight rightfully belonged to his Walgreens bag of what appears to be some Entenmann's Little Bite muffins of the "Party Cake" variety, which reflects well on the producer's palate, seeing as how we all know nothing can really compare to a little Funfetti action.

That said, Dillon wasn't the one to come prepared for a potential snack attack during the ceremony, as Doja Cat also showed up on the red carpet with a Coperni glass purse filled with a bunch of sweet treats that appear to be Wether's Original caramels.

Unlike Dillon though, Doja also made sure to pair the hard candies with another interesting accessory, namely a bedazzled blue-green JBL speaker attached to the handbag's handle. And even though it sounds a little strange, the star made it work by wearing gorgeous sheer and sparkle-studded Atelier Versace dress in a similar color.

Granted, Doja is no stranger to turning heads with her eye-catching outfits, so it's no surprise that she looks absolutely stunning. This is especially true though given that she's, arguably, the star of this year's event, with eight Grammy nominations, including "Song of the Year" for "Kiss Me More," Best Rap Song for "Best Friend" and "Album of the Year" for Planet Her and her work on Lil Nas X's Montero.

Needless to say, she's definitely a trendsetter, so here's to hoping that more celebs start showing up with their own nibbles. But until then, you can check out what everyone else wore on the red carpet here.