Doja Cat Calls Out Britney Spears Shaved Head Comparisons

Doja Cat is coming to Britney Spears' defense.

Last August, the "Need to Know" singer hopped on Instagram Live to show off her freshly shaved head before razoring off her eyebrows, all while talking about the myriad of reasons why she did "not like to have hair.” But while the hitmaker was super clear that the bold beauty move was a positive and empowering experience, there were still a ton of people who jokingly likened the moment to Britney's decision to shave her own head in front of the paparazzi in 2007 — according to Doja's new cover story for Variety, those were the comments that really upset her.

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," as Doja explained, referencing the "Piece of Me" star's widely publicized struggle with her mental health.

She continued, "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."

After all, Britney's buzz cut happened during an incredibly difficult time of her life, during which she was relentlessly hounded by the media and subject to intense sexist scrutiny. That said, this eventually led to her being placed under a controversial conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, who controlled her entire estate and personhood for 13 years before the legal arrangement was finally terminated in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Doja told the publication that her public makeover was "the best choice I've ever made," even though she's had to defend her choice against a number of trolls and critics, who were only concerned about her looking "fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mother’s basement," as she previously tweeted.

You can check out Doja's entire cover story for Variety here.