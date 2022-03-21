Vibes have never been better. The internet's favorite skater, Doggface, is combining forces with the world's most famous stoner, Snoop Dogg, for a special 420 collab. Announced today, the two are releasing a song alongside War on Klypso’s “Low Rider,” and teased the music video on social media.

Beyond the obvious parallel in their names alone, the pair is a perfect match. Doggface was first introduced in 2020 — when the world needed his energy most — as the viral skateboarder drinking Cranberry juice and singing along to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. The video, shared on TikTok, exuded a pure, wholesome spirit so it only makes sense for him to make his rap debut alongside the arbiter of all things immaculate vibes, Snoop Dogg himself.

The video also feature George Lopez, and Cheech and Chong, as well as Princess Love and Dr. Miami; the group is sure to get up to no good in the no-holds-barred video filmed over 4 days on Snoops compound and a studio in Burbank.

A re-imagining of War’s 1975 classic, the new song, and its video, pay homage to the greats who’ve graced the track, which served as the iconic intro to the George Lopez Show and will, of course, be forever burned into the minds of Nick @ Nite kids. Meanwhile, "Low Rider" was also on the soundtrack of Cheech and Chong’s movie “Up in Smoke” — forever burned into the minds of ‘70s stoners (if they could remember it).

The song is just the lastest move Doggface has made over the past few months. The skateboarder also recently announced he’ll be auctioning his viral video off as an NFT.