Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter has called his search for Brian Laundrie a "publicity stunt."

Last month, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé — who is the sole person of interest in her murder — and made headlines for allegedly finding a clue linking Laundrie's parents to a Florida campsite where their son was supposedly spotted days before. Now though, his adopted daughter, Cecily Chapman, is accusing Dog of using this case as a "publicity stunt," according to Insider.

"He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it," Cecily Chapman reportedly told the Sun this week. "To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway — the FBI is way too prideful for that."

Chapman then continued to criticize her estranged father after mentioning the new reality show he's been shopping to networks amid the search, before adding that "a real network would be aware of the situation and I'm pretty sure everyone knows that this is a fucking publicity stunt." She also went on to add that some of the manhunt videos he's been posting, particularly one of him wading through a swamp, look "totally staged."

"What, you found a Monster Energy can? What does that do for anyone?," Cecily said in reference to the can Dog claimed was proof of Laundrie's presence at the Florida campsite.

Not only that, but Chapman also wondered how Dog was financing the hunt, saying that "realistically, how is he doing this, what the hell is he doing, and who is funding this nonsense?"

She added, "He's trying to distract everybody from everything, that's what he does. He tries to hide his problems."



