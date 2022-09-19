Film/TV
The Internet Thinks 'Do Revenge' Is the Best Thing Since 'Mean Girls'
by Justine Fisher
54m
The Internet is calling on girls, gays and the rest of the Mean Girls fandom to watch Netflix’s latest take on high school, Do Revenge.
\u201cthis movie being a modern take on cult classics like clueless, john tucker must di\u0435 and mean girls\u2026. REAL teen cinema is back\u201d— \u2766 (@\u2766) 1663432027
\u201cwe have unlocked a new age mean girls \u201d— alex \ud83d\udcad \u2077 (@alex \ud83d\udcad \u2077) 1663547570
After its September 16 release, the teen comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes is now the top movie on Netflix. The streaming numbers are matched by Twitter’s overwhelmingly positive reaction.
\u201cdo revenge is literally iconic. maya hawke and camila mendes are insane together. the outfits, the twists, the soundtrack, this movie is 5/5 \u2b50\ufe0f #DoRevenge\u201d— your mom (@your mom) 1663387971
\u201cdo revenge was perfect, 10/10, gaslight gatekeep girlboss for life, obsessed w drea and eleanor\u201d— d'ani | baseball lesbian fanclub (@d'ani | baseball lesbian fanclub) 1663320344
Even more telling than any rating, Do Revenge received one of the highest honors on the Internet: being compared to Mean Girls. The Netflix original tracks the journey of two girls on opposite ends of the high school popularity spectrum, the two seek revenge on their respective enemies. Twitter users pointed out striking similarities between Do Revenge and the iconic coming-of-age film.
\u201cDo Revenge x Mean Girls\u201d— POP CULTURE NEWS \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80 (@POP CULTURE NEWS \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80) 1663470244
Then, some went so far as to claim that Do Revenge surpassed Mean Girls because it takes on a more inclusive and feminist perspective than its predecessor. Though Janis famously called Damian “too gay to function” in Mean Girls, Maya Hawke’s character in Do Revenge, Eleanor, offers substantive queer representation. One Twitter user called the film “Mean Girls for gay people.”
\u201cdo revenge is what mean girls could've been if the writers weren't cowards\u201d— silver (@silver) 1663451062
\u201cdo revenge just proved me that regina george would've been waaay more dangerous if they had made her a lesbian canon\u201d— bela\ud83e\udda6aka erana (@bela\ud83e\udda6aka erana) 1663424734
Though the comparisons to Mean Girls dominated Twitter today, the Internet was also quick to find references to other famous teen movies embedded by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. With costumes that rival Clueless and a plot twist reminiscent of Heathers, Do Revenge is poised to define the 2020s.
Photo courtesy of Kim Simms/Netflix