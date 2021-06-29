This article is a sponsored collaboration between DKNY and PAPER

Whether you identify as he/she or they/them, DKNY wants you to celebrate your preferred pronouns and normalize introducing yourself as such. For their 2021 Pride collection, the New York-based label released a capsule collection of tees and tanks with "Ask Me About My Pronouns" emblazoned in a gradient rainbow font.

To kick of the collection's arrival, DKNY enlisted some of your favorite queer TikTokers for a digital campaign centered on the prompt, "Tell Me How You Introduce Yourself With Your Pronouns, I'll Go First" in an effort to raise awareness around asking and correctly using someone's pronouns, which is one of the most basic ways to show your respect for their gender identity.

Among the talents featured are Drag Race star Plastique Tiara, actor Teodora Marcella, Attis L., Avery Cyrus, Seth Sanker, Antoni Bumba, Everett Williams, and sister duo Georgia and Hope Bridgers.

For the third consecutive year, DKNY's Pride capsule will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a non-profit that provides empowerment, education and advocacy for youth in the New York area, with whom the brand has a long standing relationship and is making a donation to support its mission.