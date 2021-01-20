DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are the latest celebrities to join the OnlyFans craze.

On Tuesday morning, the best friends announced via their respective Instagrams that they had launched a joint account on the adult subscription site.

Related | DJ Khaled On the Moment That Changed Everything

That said, don't expect anything salacious. Rather, Khaled and Fat Joe are planning on using the page to share motivational talks, uplifting insights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their personal lives, including intimate dinners, studio hang-outs, and kick backs with special guests. And their motivation? To help guide fans to "the light" and "spread positive vibes," per Khaled himself.

After all, as Fat Joe added, they mainly "wanted to create a community that's full of positivity and hypes each other up," all while getting to know their fans on a more personal level. So while we wait for their content to officially drop on January 25, check out their profile here and watch their teaser video, below.