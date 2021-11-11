No matter where you are or what you're doing, imagine that you could have fresh chicken wings delivered right to you. Well, DJ Khaled's working to make dream that a reality.

Introducing Another Wing, the producer's new service that delivers to more than 150 locations. Upon launching, it covers three different continents and five countries, making it considered to be the largest virtual restaurant roll-out in history.

Another Wing has seven wing flavors inspired by some of DJ Khaled's biggest catchphrases: There's "Don't Quit Nashville Hot," "Un Un Un Believable Buffalo," "You Loyal! Lemon Pepper," "Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha" and "They Don't Want You To Win Truffalo."

In a release, DJ Khaled detailed how Another Wing came about in collaboration with tech company REEF. "My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world," he said. "Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture, which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere."

Khaled also told Hypebeast that this isn't some flash in the pan stunt — he wants Another Wing to grow even bigger. "We goin' global," he said. "The concept is global. Three continental and 150 locations is just the beginning. But we're going to do it differently — not only do we deliver by land, but we will be delivering by sea — with jet skis offering boat-side delivery. We're doing everything new."

In the meantime, go over to the website and see if you're in an area that can get an order.