TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio rang in her 21st birthday surrounded by family and friends during a weekend-long trip to Las Vegas that included dinners, bottle service, and hanging out with DJ Snake and Louis the Child.

As reported by E! News, the entire D'Amelio crew headed out to Sin City on August 11th for the milestone celebration. The D'Amelio was joined by younger sister and fellow Top 10 most-followed TikToker Charli D'Amelio and her boyfriend, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker, both 18 years old.

Over the weekend, the group of 30 dined at Carversteak Restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas, and partied Zouk Nightclub, where the birthday girl jumped behind the DJ booth with Louis the Child. D'Amelio also made time to hang out in a private bungalow at Ayu Dayclub, where resident performer DJ Snake brought her on stage.

Absent from the weekend trip was D'Amelio's boyfriend, Noah Beck, who took to Twitter to address why he wasn't at the celebrations. "Regarding Dixie's birthday party, work has held me back from attending the fun in Vegas," Beck wrote, adding, "As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. We are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice."